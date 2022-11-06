(KRQE) — Eight months into the war in Ukraine, things still don’t look like they are letting up. One Albuquerque native, though, is out in the middle of the battlefield doing his best to help the war-torn country. After a recent devastating attack, things have taken a turn for the medic and his team.

‘Doc Jones’ is originally from Albuquerque, and once he heard what was going on in Ukraine, he rushed over to help. Now, months into the war, his team is running on fumes, and supplies are running low.

Having served in Iraq as a marine corpsman, ‘Doc Jones’ felt a calling to help the people of Ukraine. Recently, Jones’ team was attacked after fighting in the Donbas region. Many lives were lost. Along with those fallen, Jones’ lost a ton of equipment needed to provide aid to those who have been injured.

“If I can even help a Ukrainian what I know, that can save 10 lives; that can save two lives; that can save a life,” said Jones.

‘Doc Jones’ is recovering still from the attack and has shrapnel in his arm.

He said once he is back in fighting shape, he will be right back out there, trying to do what he can to help the people of Ukraine.

Jones said that his team is in desperate need of clothes for the winter months, power banks, food, and other supplies like jerrycans and vehicles.

If you would like to donate to Doc Jones’s team, click here to see the fundraiser.