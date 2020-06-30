Albuquerque mechanic’s truck with tools in it stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s already a difficult time for a lot of people to make a living, now an Albuquerque’s mechanic is having an even tougher time after thieves made off with his truck and tools. Richard Gutierrez said he felt helpless and thought it was a bad dream when he woke up last Wednesday morning to someone speeding away with his truck and his livelihood.

“My heart just dropped instantly because it’s one thing to take the vehicle, you know a vehicle could be replaced but my moneymakers were in there, my tools that’s what I use to rely off for my living,” said Gutierrez.

The truck with his tools inside was stolen last Wednesday around 10 a.m. just outside his friend’s home near Texas and Marquette in the International District. Gutierrez said he wanted to be a mechanic his whole life because his grandpa was one. He just graduated from IntelliTec College last year with an associate’s degree in mechanics. After graduation, he immediately bought about $4,000 in tools.

Gutierrez said he’s been working independently with a handful of clients because finding a full-time job especially during the pandemic has been difficult.

“It sucks because a lot of these customers are relying on me,” said Gutierrez. “It’s not like my customers just have other vehicles to go and take out and drive around and stuff. Most times I am fixing their only vehicle. So it’s really an impact not only on me but on my business end as well too.”

The truck was a blue 1996 Chevy with the license plate number AMCX57. He said, unfortunately, he has no insurance on his tools. Gutierrez said he’s offering a reward of at least $200 reward to anyone who can help him find his truck and tools. The crime was reported to the police. News 13 reached out to them for any updates on the case but did not hear back.