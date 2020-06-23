Albuquerque McDonald’s restaurants expect to hire around 470 employees this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This summer as communities begin to reopen, McDonald’s restaurants expect to hire 260,000 employees across the country including 470 employees in Albuquerque. This announcement comes as the fast food restaurants start to allow customers back into their dining rooms while also implementing new precautions.

McDonald’s reports that it has implemented almost 50 new safety procedures in order to protect their employees and customers. These precautions include wellness and temperature checks, floor stickers to ensure social distancing, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees, and training for dining rooms.

The fast food restaurant states that summer jobs at McDonald’s allows individuals to learn work readiness skills such as teamwork, customer service, and responsibility while also providing the opportunity to further their education. In New Mexico, McDonald’s has provided over $73,000 in tuition assistance and has supported 52 restaurant employees in the state since January 2020.

The Archways to Opportunity initiative offers an opportunity for employees to grow and get help in making an education and career plan. After 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees can earn a high school diploma and are eligible to receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance. They can also access free education and career advising services as well as the opportunity to learn English as a second language.

To learn more and to apply to a restaurant, visit McDonalds.com/careers or text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text.