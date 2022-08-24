ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 Albuquerque Mayor’s Ball is taking place Thursday, August 25. This year’s theme is a picnic at the Rail Yards.

The Mayor’s Ball is an immersive contain party celebrating the best of Albuquerque. It is more casual than a typical ball which adds to the relaxed and fun atmosphere of the event. This year’s theme is Picnic at the Rail Yards and is being curated by New Nuevo, The evening will include an exciting night of local food, beer and wine, and entertainment celebrating the city of Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Fund, existing as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, supports five crucial missions aligned with many of the City of Albuquerque’s priorities. All proceeds go directly to the One Albuquerque Fund. The 2022 Albuquerque Mayor’s Ball will take place on August 25 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Albuquerque Rail Yards, 722 3rd ST SW, Albuquerque NM 87102. Tickets are $100, donations are always accepted. For more information visit their website.