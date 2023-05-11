ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hosting food trucks, live music, activities and more, the city is preparing for another big family friendly event for the mayor’s annual State of the City address. Similar to last year’s address, the city is planning to host the State of the City party at the Rail Yards on an upcoming Saturday.

Mayor Tim Keller is expected to deliver the State of the City address at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20. The public party component, or “community expo,” will precede the address, starting at 10 a.m.

In an email invitation for the event, the Mayor called it a chance to celebrate and learn more about how Albuquerque is “moving forward in efforts to make our City the best place to live, work, and play.” Hinting toward a theme of this year’s address, the Mayor is co-titled the State of the City address as “The Power of Us.”

“The journey is ongoing,” Keller said in the digital invitation. “But by working together and finding power in our shared story, we can reach this ideal together.”

Following the announcement Thursday, some city departments shared graphics summarizing work and projects the Mayor is expected to discuss at the event. The Albuquerque Sunport spotlighted the “Dream of Flight” terminal renovation project. Meanwhile, the Environment Department highlighted the installation of several community air monitors.

The city says the band Revíva will perform live at the event alongside food trucks from Craft Q BBQ, Kona Ice, Peace Pizza, Tikka Spice and Wow Wow Lemonade. Other activities will include a coloring wall, a dodgeball like game called “Gaga Ball,” a Parks & Rec climbing wall, an inflatable fire house where kids can learn about fire safety, red carpet photoshoots and more activities centered around city departments.

Organizers are warning people that there is “limited parking” at the Rail Yards site. The city says it will offer a free park and ride option to the event from the southeast corner of the Gold & 2nd Street parking garage. The city is also offering free bike valet service.

Got a question about the event? The city encourages people to reach out to Marketing and Innovation Manager Denise Parras at dparras@cabq.gov, or Civic Engagement Manager Doug Small at dougsmall@cabq.gov. You can read more details about the event on CABQ.gov