ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the end of the state’s 30-day legislative session, Albuquerque’s mayor and police leadership are expected to discuss their thoughts on lawmakers efforts toward criminal reform.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more information shortly.

A week before the start of the legislative session, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham publicly threw support behind several “tough on crime” bills. The governor notably announced her support for a law that sought to change the rules related to what judge’s must consider before choosing to detain an accused criminal in jail through their trial.

The governor also pushed several other bills to include new or enhanced penalties for gun crimes and second-degree murder, along with an effort to create a $100-million law enforcement recruitment and retention fund.

Albuquerque has been in the midst of a violent crime wave over recent years. There were more than 100 homicides in Albuquerque in 2021, a triple-digit count the city has never seen recorded.

By the end of the legislative session, several of Democratic lawmakers initial proposals were either scrapped or changed. The rebuttable presumption bill was abandoned.

Many of those proposals were also supported by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s administration, which spent much of 2021 outlining similar ideas through the “Metro Crime Initiative.” As the session began, Keller gave lawmakers an ultimatum: “This [crime problem] has to be fixed, so if you can’t get it done in 30 days, there should be a special session.”