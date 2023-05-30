ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re not even halfway through Tim Keller’s second term as mayor, but he recently dropped his biggest hint yet that he’ll be running for a third term.

“That’s certainly what I’m looking at right now. It’s not a secret.” That was Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s response when asked by New Mexico PBS if he’s running again in 2025.

He elaborated on why, saying he wants to see some of his initiatives come to fruition. “I’m talking about groundbreakings in the State of the City, but if we’re looking at completions, we’re looking at like 2026, 2027, and so right now, that’s driving me to say, ‘Hey, I want to make sure to be here to stick around for that,’ and even getting out of consent decree,” Keller explained.

APD has been under watch by the DOJ since 2014. At this year’s State of the City, the mayor said they are moving into the final stages. APD has to reach a 95% operational compliance level, and they are currently at 92%.

Mayor Keller, like much of the city, is waiting for the day the Gateway Center will be fully up and running, with the capacity to take care of 1,000 homeless people a day. He shared, “That’s just a 24/7 drop off where we can take people, no barriers, and connect them with different services whether it’s housing or job training or addiction or treatment, so it’s literally like a Gateway. That’s why we call it that.”

It’s no secret that the Gateway Center has seen its fair share of road bumps along the way. Keller explained, “The most recent issue was some asbestos, which now, we’ve sort of re-mediated, and now, we’re back on track. Before that, you know, it was a big zoning battle with the neighborhood around it [that] didn’t want it.”

Another effort the Keller Administration has been working on is expanding housing by updating zoning restrictions. “We’re going to do what we can pending funding to sort of lead the way and demonstrate how to do that but when you need 30,000 units like 100 at a time isn’t going to get you there, and so, that brings us to that zoning discussion which is now in front of council.”

City councilors will vote on that zoning legislation on June 5. Albuquerque has never had a mayor serve three consecutive terms.