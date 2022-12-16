ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Keller has signed a new law. It will give New Mexicans more transparency when it comes to getting their taxes done.

The first-of-its-kind law makes sure customers at tax preparation businesses get an upfront cost for preparing their taxes.

The law also forces the businesses to let their customers know their qualifications. This taxpayer protection helps to eliminate fraud or misbilling.

“We know this happens all around the country, but it tends to also sometimes be predatory. It really preys on folks who are desperate for tax prep who may be of lower income or English as a second language or things of that nature. So it’s a very important equity issue for us,” said Mayor Keller.

Keller said the law is designed to improve the quality of services given to Albuquerque residents. It will be in effect for this tax season.