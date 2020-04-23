Albuquerque Mayor reveals initial planning for economic reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is preparing to reopen businesses shut down by the pandemic sometime in May but it will come with restrictions.

Mayor Tim Keller’s administration outlined the city’s preliminary re-opening plan during a news conference Thursday, emphasizing that when the city lets non-essential businesses reopen, it won’t be “business as usual.”

“Residents should expect that there will be policies around wearing facemasks, temperature checks to enter various facilities may be required, lowering occupancy as it relates to the number of people at a particular event,” said Lawrence Rael, the city’s Chief Operations Officer.

Mayor Keller elaborated on a potential mask order, saying masks “absolutely might be mandated” for “certain professions” but likely not the general public.

While the Keller Administration was light on revealing many more details related to the reopening plan Thursday, the city says it’s aiming for reopening sometime in May.

“There is no specific date that anyone is going to be able to pick, the virus really decides that and of the shape of our curve, but the month of May is clearly when we’re going to do all of this and so I think that does give a real good window, into when we’ve got to work through these changes and transitions,” Keller said.

The mayor emphasized that he sees a staggered re-opening for non-essential Albuquerque businesses, meaning not all businesses will re-open at once. The city did not explain Thursday which types of businesses would be allowed to reopen first.

“It is not going to be the way it was before, meaning that we are going to have to look at things like the percentage of occupancy rules, and how densely packed different buildings and facilities and events can be,” Keller said.

Alongside business operations, the city is working on changes to upcoming summer events, including the popular Fourth of July “Freedom Fourth” fireworks show. The city says it’s planning a socially distanced version of the celebration which usually draws around 50,000 people to Balloon Fiesta Park.

“We’re looking at how to create maybe, as I would call, a ‘cooler event’ if you will, perhaps a drive-up 4th of July program where people might drive up to see a display of fireworks in different parts of the city,” Rael said.

The city’s also canceling all Summerfest events through June, so far. They’re leaving the door open for those events to possibly take place in July or August.

The Albuquerque Isotopes baseball team and New Mexico United soccer team have also delayed the start of their seasons. Mayor Keller said Thursday he’s hoping the city “might be able to do those things in the second half of the summer,” but any definite plan would be unclear “probably until the end of May.”

