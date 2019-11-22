Albuquerque mayor announces creation of new ‘Violence Intervention Program’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As crime gets worse in the metro, Albuquerque’s mayor says it’s time to take a different approach.

Mayor Tim Keller announced the creation of a new “Violence Intervention Program.” It includes the creation of a new Albuquerque Police Department division, tasked with collaboration.

The mayor says the goal is to get the division sharing more information with law enforcement partners about criminals, as well as increasing outreach to victims and roping in social services to help address their needs.

“It does get very complicated and it’s very different by person, but it’s that early engagement and communication that is something that I mean, frankly, we just haven’t been doing, and that’s what this is all about,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Next week, the city will reveal new details on the “Metro 15,” the most problematic criminals in the area, and what they plan to do about them.