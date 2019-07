ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local Albuquerque teacher will compete for a third time on Jeopardy.

Albuquerque Academy’s Jason Zuffranieri has already played twice. Last week, he won $26,000. He almost matched that but gave an incorrect answer which cost him $9,000.

The episode airs Tuesday at 6 p.m. on KRQE.