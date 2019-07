ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mark another win for an Albuquerque teacher making a name for himself on Jeopardy.

Albuquerque Academy’s Jason Zuffraneiri returned to the Jeopardy stage for the fourth time Wednesday night and won. The math teacher adding another $30,000 to his winnings.

Zuffraneiri will get to return to the show for a fifth time Thursday night. The episode airs on KRQE at 6 p.m.