ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While his winnings weren’t as much Thursday night, an Albuquerque teacher will get to return to the Jeopardy stage for a sixth time Friday.

Despite answering the final question wrong, Albuquerque Academy’s Jason Zuffranier remained Jeopardy’s champion Thursday. The $44,000 he won Thursday was added to his five day total of $109,700.

Zuffranier will get to wrap up the season Friday night on KRQE at 6 p.m.