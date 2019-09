ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teacher has extended his run on Jeopardy.

Albuquerque Academy’s Jason Zuffraneiri returned to the Jeopardy stage for the twelfth time Monday night and won yet again. The math teacher is now adding another $24,000 to his winnings. This brings his 12-day total to more than $356,000.

Zuffranieri will return to the show for a thirteenth time Tuesday night on KRQE at 6 p.m.