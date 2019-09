(KRQE)- The streak continues, as Albuquerque Academy’s Jason Zuffraneiri will appear yet again on Jeopardy for another round of the competition.

Zuffraneiri, who has won 13 times on the game show, almost had the crown taken from him Tuesday night against contestant Colin Kennedy. Both answered final Jeopardy incorrectly and it all came down to the wager.

Zuffraneiri’s 13-day total earnings are now just under $362,000.