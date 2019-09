ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque teacher Jason Zuffranieri hit a major milestone Tuesday night on Jeopardy.

Tuesday’s winnings pushed him over the $500,000 mark. The math teacher turned Jeopardy champion’s journey started back in July. He’s now 18 for 18.

He’ll try to keep his winning streak going Wednesday at 6 p.m. on KRQE.