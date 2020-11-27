Albuquerque man’s holiday display goes viral

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man’s Christmas decorations is getting international attention. He transformed his home into a winter wonderland, using thousands of Christmas lights.

Jared Trujillo says he typically waits until after Thanksgiving but with the pandemic, he set up the display two weeks in advance to spread some holiday cheer. “The world is crazy right now a lot of sadness and uncertainty, so doing this this year means a lot and they always comment when I’m putting it up about how much they love it,” Trujillo says.

The display features several inflatables, glowing snowmen, and even a mailbox for letters to Santa. The light display was featured in USA Today, Yahoo News, and news outlets in Australia and Malaysia.

Trujillo says he’s surprised by all the attention the display is getting and very thankful for the opportunity to lift people’s spirits this holiday season. “It was never the intention to spread a worldwide joy but it does give a lot of happiness to me. My daughter loves it, she loves seeing it on tv or in the videos,” Trujillo says.

Trujillo says the display is a tradition for his family and that it gets bigger every year. This year it took him about 18 hours to set it up.

