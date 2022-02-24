ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man’s catalytic converter was stolen from his car in the middle of the workday on Friday, Feb. 18th, and the thieves are still on the run. The victim says it only took the thief less than five minutes to go in and steal the car part.

“They jumped out they cut the catalytic converter out of the vehicle they hopped back into the car as the video shows they drove away,” said the victim, Matt, “we didn’t know what happened until that evening as it was getting dark and I was getting out work and the car was sounding funny.”

The way he described the sound was like a very large motorcycle. “When I started the car it was like a Harley Davidson sitting right next to you I mean it was really loud.”

The trend has recently been on the rise in recent years. In Seattle, one person who fell victim to thieves shows thieves were in and out in less than two minutes. The number of thefts tripled in recent years.

The reason for the stolen converters is that precious metals like platinum, palladium, and rhodium, are sold at a high price. Repair costs for the converter can range from a few hundred dollars to nearly $5,000. Repair shops like Zia Fabrication in Santa Fe have found ways to help prevent theft with a skid plate.

“We would put a protective skid plate cover made out of steel aluminum to kind of cover the catalytic converter to prevent gaining access to it and making it harder to remove and cut off,” said Daniel Jacquez, owner of Zia Fabrication.

Another way to prevent theft, heat resistant paint that is sprayed on catalytic converters. The paint makes it difficult to resell the device because they can’t be recycled or sold until it is cleaned.