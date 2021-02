ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in four months, people were finally able to visit the Natural History Museum. Dozens of people made their way to the museum Wednesday to check out the sights and sounds they've been missing for months.

"There's nothing like being able to have people come into the museum and look around and be amazed by our giant roaring dinosaur behind me and also enjoy all the other things that we have to offer," said Jim Greenhouse, the Space Science director with the museum.