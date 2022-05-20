ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who led Albuquerque Police on a high-speed chase accepted a plea deal today. Dominick Cano fled from officers in 2019, going up to 104 mph.

The chase ended in a crash underneath the Big-I. Police say Cano admitted to being on a three-day meth binge. Under the plea deal, Cano pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and drug trafficking. A judge ruled Cano will be required to go through drug court and will be released to pretrial services until then. If he has any violates during that time, Cano faces the full sentence of nine years.