ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is afraid to go to sleep these days after a shooting. He said someone rolled by his house and fired dozens of shots at it.

The retired mail carrier has no idea why someone would shoot up his home.

“That’s all I heard, was bop, bop, bop, bop, real fast,” said the victim.

The man, who wanted to stay anonymous, is a retired postal worker who lives alone near Candelaria and San Mateo.

He claimed he woke up late Tuesday night after hearing loud noises. When he went to see what it was, he found dozens of bullet holes all over the front of his house.

The man said he’s lived in this neighborhood for more than ten years and never expected something like this to happen.

“Disappointed, that you know who would do stuff like that, why would they do it? You know, what’s wrong with people,” he said.

Some of the bullets went through the walls and windows into his house. He explained he was in the middle of renovating his home and had bought new doors to install. Now, he’ll have to patch them up because they were also hit by bullets.

The man said he’s lucky his bedroom is in the back of the house, but now, he doesn’t feel safe sleeping in his home.

“What’s gonna happen next? Are they gonna come by with a busy street and just shoot? You know, random shoot at my house with me in bed? I don’t feel safe,” he explained.

APD reported its gunshot detection systems in the area recorded 27 rounds. The victim said an officer on the scene told him the house had been hit about 50 times. APD is actively investigating the shooting, they said.