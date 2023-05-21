ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused in a string of shoplifting cases. He will be sentenced on Monday.
Investigators said Gabriel Quintana stole more than $15,000 dollars worth of items from Target stores in 2021.
Story continues below:
- Environment: What is the City of Albuquerque doing about mosquitoes?
- Community: New Mexican WWII Veteran celebrates turning 100 years old
- New Mexico: Police chief details bravery, ‘calmness’ in officers’ mass shooting response
- KRQE Investigates: Albuquerque fighters handed bad checks after Tapia Fight Night
Quintana was originally facing 26 counts of shoplifting but pleaded guilty to 11 of them along with conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle. He’s facing 8 and a half years in prison.