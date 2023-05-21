ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused in a string of shoplifting cases. He will be sentenced on Monday.

Investigators said Gabriel Quintana stole more than $15,000 dollars worth of items from Target stores in 2021.

Quintana was originally facing 26 counts of shoplifting but pleaded guilty to 11 of them along with conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle. He’s facing 8 and a half years in prison.