ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused in a string of shoplifting cases. He will be sentenced on Monday.

Investigators said Gabriel Quintana stole more than $15,000 dollars worth of items from Target stores in 2021.

Story continues below:

Quintana was originally facing 26 counts of shoplifting but pleaded guilty to 11 of them along with conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle. He’s facing 8 and a half years in prison.