ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father pleaded guilty to leaving his daughter in the bathtub before she drowned. He will be sentenced on Monday.

Reports stated, in 2018, Monique Romero and David Zuber admitted to leaving their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the bathtub together. They allegedly claimed, when they went to go check on the kids, they found Anastazia face down in the tub.

Both parents claimed they were unable to find their phones to call police. Courts records stated Zuber buried the girl in a back yard.

As for Romero, she was sentenced to five years in prison after taking a plea deal. Zuber’s sentencing is set for 2 p.m. on Monday.