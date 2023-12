ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Omar Martinez took a plea deal in front of judge Lucy Solimon for a crash that killed two people in Albuquerque in 2021.

In July of 2021, Martinez is ran a red light at Louisiana and Lomas and t-boned Robert and Bonnie Hartwig, killing them both. Almost eight months after the crash, a toxicology report revealed Martinez had fentanyl in his system. Martinez faces up to 20 years behind bars when sentenced. A sentencing date has not been set.