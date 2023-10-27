ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zachary Jaramillo, charged in connection to a fatal drunk driving accident, took a plea deal Friday morning.

In 2020, Jaramillo crashed into Casey Michael Hall and killing him on Paseo Del Norte east of San Pedro. Authorities said Jaramillo was discovered to be intoxicated and DWI officers arrived at the scene to complete a DWI investigation. APD said Jaramillo was traveling at very high speeds before the crash.

Jaramillo pleaded no contest to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. He is facing up to ten years behind bars. A sentencing date has not yet been safe.