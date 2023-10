ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zachary Nachin admitted to his role in a shoplifting case that happened on black Friday in 2019. Nachin pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting over $500 and two counts of conspiracy to commit shoplifting.

Nachin admitted to taking part in a string of robberies at Target locations across Albuquerque in late November 2019, including hitting the Target at Uptown three times on black Friday. Judge Lucy Solimon sentenced Nachin to 36 months of supervised probation.