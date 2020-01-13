Albuquerque man steals air compressor from gas station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police busted a man for stealing something pretty unusual from a gas station.

According to a criminal complaint, police found a detached air compressor at a business at Pennsylvania and Constitution on Friday. It belonged to the Circle K just one block over.

Using surveillance video, they found out 23-year-old Martin Fernandez tried towing out the compressor, but the strap broke. He was later arrested and appeared in Metro Court this weekend.

Fernandez had several warrants for his arrest including burglary of a vehicle.

