ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney Ballew, the owner of Skate-O-Mania near I-40 and Juan Tabo, has a new ride. From the inside, it looks like a classic car. From the outside, it’s much more.

“It stands out so much that, sometimes, people aren’t paying attention to what they’re doing when they’re driving when this comes by.”

This type of vehicle is one of only 16 ever made in the 1970s. Now, it’s rolled into Albuquerque and is here to stay. “It drives like a go-kart. I have had it up to 40, maybe 45 going down a hill. It’s definitely not fast.”

For Ballew, this isn’t just a good advertisement for the roller rink, rather the vehicle has a special meaning behind it. His father, who built Roller King back in the 80s, had a vehicle just like this one.

“I remember my dad picking me up from elementary school when I was a kid and just cruising this thing around town, and people love it, and that’s one of the reasons I bought it.”

Ballew bought Roller King from his father a few years ago, changing the name to Skate-O-Mania where the famous Netflix show “Stranger Things” was filmed.

When he happened to see the giant roller skate for sale in North Carolina earlier this year, he jumped on it. Ballew can only hope Albuquerque loves the rolling roller skate as much as he does.

“You’ll see me cruising around town, I’m the only one that drives it right now, so honk, and say hi.”

The vehicle made an appearance at the Twinkle Light Parade earlier this month in Nob Hill. You’ll get a chance to see it at the roller rink, or if you’re lucky, passing it on the road.