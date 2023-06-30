ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stephen Paschall, the man convicted in a 2018 murder, was sentenced to life in prison plus 42 years on Friday. Paschall was found guilty in December of first-degree murder for drugging and killing Larry Phillips in March of 2018.

Paschall and Kevin Geier drugged and kidnapped Larry Phillips. According to court documents, they drove him to Lost Horizon off of I-40 where Paschall shot him seven times at point-blank range, killing him. Phillips’ body wasn’t found until a few days later.