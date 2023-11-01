ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Abelito Rivera Jr. pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced seven years behind bars for killing his father in May of 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, Rivera’s neighbor called police and reported a man was dead outside the house. Police say they found Abelito Rivera Sr. on the ground outside, covered in dirt. The Office of the Medical Investigator says he suffered from extensive blunt force trauma. APD says officers tried to interview Rivera Jr., who was incoherent and told police he hurt his dad.

Judge Britt Baca-Miller sentenced Rivera Jr. to seven years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised probation.