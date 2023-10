NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Zekiel Ibarra, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in August, was sentenced to six year behind bars Thursday.

Ibarra claims he came across a man who was riding a bike that had been stolen him from him. Ibarra stabbed the man in the leg, the victim would later die from the wounds. Ibarra turned himself in to police at the scene. Judge Emeterio Rudolfo sentenced Ibarra to six years for voluntary manslaughter.