ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mohammad Hassani, who pleaded guilty for a deadly crash that took the life of an Air Force Staff Sergeant, was sentenced to four years behind bars.

Hassani admitted to drinking and smoking weed before crashing into Kirtland Air Force Base Staff Sergeant D’Andrea Smith at the intersection of Chico and Eubank in 2020. Hassani took a plea deal in April to get a letter sentence. Hassani was sentenced to four years for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.