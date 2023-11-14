ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Valencia, the man who took a plea deal for killing Ryan Costello outside a gas station in 2022, was sentenced to six years behind bars as part of the plea agreement.

Police said Valencia and Costello knew each other, and they were involved in an argument at a gas station near Juan Tabo and Indian School about a handgun Valencia had with him. According to police, Valencia told officers that he used the handgun to shoot Costello because he believed Costello was going to try to take it from him.

Valencia took a plea deal in August. Tuesday, as part of the plea agreement, Judge Clara Moran sentenced Valencia to six years behind bars.