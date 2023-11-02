ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – William Berry was sentenced to almost eight months, after accounting for time served, followed by four years of supervised probation.

Earlier this year Berry pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and larceny after stealing from Calibers. Albuquerque Police say surveillance video showed two men breaking into the Calibers on Cutler and stealing six guns, costing more than $6,000. Thursday, Judge Cindy Leos sentenced Berry.