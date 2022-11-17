ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man will serve prison time for getting into a fight with police and trying to escape. The incident happened in December 2021.

Last year, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Estevan Jaramillo slumped over in a truck. When they tried to arrest him, they said he tried to escape and got into a fight with officers.

Jaramillo asked to be taken to the hospital, and after being checked out, tried to flee again.

Jaramillo pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated fleeing, one count of aggravated battery on a peace officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm among other charges. He will serve 7 years.