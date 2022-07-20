ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Casey Zuni, the man accused of a 2018 fatal hit and run, will spend the next four years behind bars after being sentenced Wednesday. In March, Zuni agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to DWI and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, getting a vehicular homicide charge dropped in the deal.

In 2018, police say Zuni’s car collided with a southbound car on Pennsylvania near Comanche. Three people were inside the car that was hit, including Alyssa Barboa who was killed. Two other passengers were injured. Police say after the crash, Zuni left the scene and took an Uber home. He was bloody and injured. It was that Uber driver who called the police.

The two charges carry up to six years in prison, but as part of the plea deal, both sides agreed to a max of four years. Judge Clara Moran sentenced Zuni to four years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed under the plea deal. Zuni must also complete an alcohol and substance abuse treatment, as well as mental health counseling and pay restitution to the victims.