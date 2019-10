ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A missing Albuquerque wife and mother has been found.

Jennifer Rodriguez was last seen on video leaving her house near Alameda and Louisiana on Friday night. She had left her purse, phone and wallet behind.

Her husband and family members searched the neighborhood but eventually reported her missing.

Police now say Jennifer was found safe several blocks away from her home. They’ve determined that she left voluntarily.