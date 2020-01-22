Albuquerque man released from jail despite multiple arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was caught on camera knocking a guy out during a massive brawl in downtown Albuquerque is now even more trouble.

Albuquerque Police say that it was Christmas Eve when Jewed Oliver cussed out a security guard at Circle-K on Central and Wyoming after he refused to turn down his Bluetooth speakers. At some point, the guard told police that Oliver came at him in a threatening way, so he peppered sprayed him. The guard pressed charges.

Months before the Christmas Eve incident, police say Oliver was involved in a brawl in downtown Albuquerque but was never charged for that fight. Police later arrested him but for a probation violation a month later.

Prior to the brawl and Circle-K incidents, Oliver was arrested in January 2019 for hitting his teenage daughter with a flashlight.

“Looks like you’ve been charged with an assault, which is an attempted battery,” said Judge Henry Alaniz.

Oliver faced Judge Alaniz on Tuesday for the Circle-K incident. The judge released him and ordered pre-trial services. However, Oliver did not want to hear that.

“I would like to ask if you would not put me on pretrial. I am currently on probation right now for a misdemeanor charge, and I have a job, a full-time job, and I leave the county,” said Oliver.

Despite his violent past, Judge Alaniz agreed with Oliver’s request and released him.

