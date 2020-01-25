Albuquerque man recalls getting caught up in deadly officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was just giving a stranger a ride as a favor to someone, but what he did not know was that police were following after and above him. He ended up in handcuffs until police heard his story.

“My heart was racing I didn’t know what to do,” says Daniel Chavez.

A lot went down before Daniel Chavez ended up in handcuffs last October. It all started when Raymond Tahod tried to rob a woman at gunpoint near Candelaria Road and Washington Street.

“He kept walking up and he told me, ‘stop,’ and he pointed the gun at me and said stop,” the victim says.

The woman told police she sped off. Chavez told police Tahod called his brother for a ride home because he had just gotten into a fight with his girlfriend. Chavez said he agreed to drive Tahod, but did not really want to.

“Just gut feeling telling me, don’t take this guy. He said, come on, he’s a real nice guy,” Tahod says.

Chavez said Tahod wanted to be dropped off downtown. “I was headed that way and I looked in the rearview mirror and I seen lights,” Chavez says.

When he began to pull over, “I noticed that he has popped the door open on his side, and I was thinking to myself, is he gonna run?” Chavez says.

That is when Tahod pulled out a gun. “I was scared. I didn’t know if he was going to shoot me or what,” Chavez says.

After that, Tahod jumped out of the truck and fired off shots at police before they opened fire on Tahod and killed him. “I ducked my head down and prayed for the best,” Chavez says.

Chavez told police Tahod gave him marijuana in exchange for the ride. Chavez turned that over to the police and he was not charged with anything.