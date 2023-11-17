ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Austin Crespin pleaded no contest to three counts of aiding a felon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor Friday.

In March of 2020, Crespin is accused of bringing a group for a planned robbery near Central and Coal. Witnesses say gunfire broke out and four people were shot, including Jeff Baca, who was killed. Crespin went to trial in September 2022, when the jury couldn’t reach a decision, a mistrial was declared.

Friday, Crespin was in front of Judge Cindy Leos, he pleaded no contest to three counts of aiding a felon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.