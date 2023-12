ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Peralto, one of the men caught on camera stealing alcohol, took a plea deal Tuesday involving three shoplifting cases.

Peralto pleaded guilty to two felony shoplifting charges in connection to three shoplifting incidents at a Walgreens in northeast Albuquerque. Peralto, along with three other men stole backpacks full of liquor in June 2023. Peralto also shoplifted from the store two more times in early July. A sentencing date for Peralto has not yet been set.