ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man pleaded guilty. He’s accused of killing a 19-year-old who he thought was someone else.

Asad Moody took a plea deal in front of Judge Moran Monday morning.

Back on July 10 of 2021, Moody was with two other people when they saw Trevonte Robbins near Central and 4th.

The group reportedly mistook Robbins as someone Moody got into a fight with a few days earlier. Robbins’ mother spoke about the impact her’s sons loss has had on her life.

“On Mother’s Day, I won’t get any more fancy cards or flowers from my son. Instead, I’m left to go to a cemetery and talk to a slab of granite. That’s what I get for Mother’s Day,” said Tenesha Robbins.

Moody plead guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, conspiracy, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

The other two suspects, Jonathan Martinez and Isney LaFirme are still facing charges in the case.