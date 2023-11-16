ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Theodore Kinyak, who was arrested during the Albuquerque Police Department’s warrant initiative, pleaded guilty to six charges Thursday.
Kinyak pleaded guilty to charges including receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and unlawful taking of a stolen vehicle. Judge Cindy Leos sent Kinyak to drug court before sentencing. If he completes the drug program, the sentence may be conditionally discharged. If he fails, Kinyak faces up to nine years behind bars.