ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Samuel Archuleta pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder Friday morning. Archuleta shot and killed his roommates Nicole Sanchez and Jarrod Jackson in April 2022.

Police say Archuleta called his father and told him that he had shot the two roommates at their home near Girard and Constitution. Archuleta was arrested in Durango, Colorado in May 2022. Archuleta appeared before Judge Stanley Whitaker and pleaded down from two first degree murder charges and a tampering with evidence charge. Archuleta faces 24 years in prison, a date for his sentencing has not yet been set.