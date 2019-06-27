Albuquerque man pleads guilty for role in stealing from disabled clients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man admitted to his role in a scheme stealing money from people with disabilities.

William Harris pleaded guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges for siphoning money from the clients of Ayudando Guardians, where his wife was the CEO. The nonprofit offered financial help to people with special needs.

Harris admitted to depositing VA checks meant for clients for his own benefit, as well as using the corporate credit card for personal expenses. In exchange for his plea, he’ll be sentenced to seven years in federal prison. He’ll also have to pay restitution.

Three others accused in the scheme, including Harris’ wife Susan, are set for trial in September.