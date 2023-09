ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kyle Crespin pleaded guilty Wednesday to homicide by vehicle by reckless driving. In 2021 Crespin killed a driver an injured another in a crash in Albuquerque.

Crespin’s homicide by vehicle charge was initially set as a DWI, before taking the plea agreement. Crespin faces up to six years behind bars for the crash. The state has requested the charge be designated as series violent offence, which could affect his time behind bars. A sentencing date has not yet been set.