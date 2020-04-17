Albuquerque man named CABQ volunteer of the month

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) - State Police shut down a Southeast business considered non- essential but the owner says she believes the shop was following the rules.

"I feel like my store has been yanked out from under me, and I have no control," said Terry McCool. She owns Somthin' or Nothin' CBD and Smoke Shop in Hobbs. She said she is devastated after the New Mexico State Police received complaints about the store not following the public health order and forced her to close the shop Monday. She says that they did nothing wrong and were only doing deliveries, which McCool believes is allowed in the order.