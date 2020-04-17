Albuquerque man named CABQ volunteer of the month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city honored an Albuquerque man Friday for his volunteer service. For years, Ted Mascarenas has volunteered and donated to non-profits CLN Kids and Locker 505. Since he can’t volunteer at either right now, he’s now taken it upon himself to prepare lunch for local firefighters and nurses at UNM Hospital. Friday, Mayor Tim Keller name him ‘Volunteer of the month’ during a Zoom meeting. Matthew Maez, Michael Yang and Michelle Gricius were also honored with One Albuquerque awards.
