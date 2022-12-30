ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has made his plea. He pleaded not guilty to charges connected to a deadly shooting.

Jahiem Burns was in court Friday afternoon on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Back on November 2, Burns called officers to his apartment near Gibson and San Mateo to report a shooting.

When they got to his apartment, they reportedly found Zackary Lewis dead in the kitchen.

Police alleged Burns said the two were playing a video game when Lewis grabbed his gun and pointed it at Burns. The two began to wrestle. Burns reportedly told police this was a common thing they did, and the gun went off and shot Lewis in the head. The shooting killed Lewis.

There is no word on when Burns will be back in court.