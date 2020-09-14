Albuquerque man makes career out of working with Hollywood stars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico is becoming a major hub for movies and television shows. For one Albuquerque man, he’s made a career out of all the famous faces filming in the state.

Photo after photo shows John Wagner posing next to big stars like Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito. He’s the owner of John Wagner Recording Studios and he’s got a lot of stories about all the famous faces that have come into his studio.

In fact, he’s met so many celebrities, he sometimes gets a little carried away talking about them. “I did the Tina Fey’s “Sisters” movie. She was here all day with us,” he says. “And so Morgan Freeman was doing Chase credit cards,” he continued.

Since the 1980s, Wagner has made a name for himself by fixing the audio in television shows, commercials, and even movies. With big-name shows like “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” filming here in Albuquerque, Wagner became a staple in the industry with the shows’ biggest stars requesting him for work.

“They said to me, you’ve been recommended by an actor that says he’d like to use you. I said, well who would that be? They said, ‘Giancarlo Esposito.’ I said, ‘oh!'” he says.

Wagner says being in the entertainment industry was something he’s been wanting to do since he can remember and is grateful to be able to see his dream come true. “I guess it says, build it and it’ll come. I had done that,” he says. Wagner wasn’t able to say much about his newest project, but did say he is working with Giancarlo Esposito for the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian.”