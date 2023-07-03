ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vandals reportedly left a racist note at an Albuquerque man’s doorstep after someone stole his Pride flags. The malicious act has neighbors near Carlisle and Gibson coming together.

After Anthony Gonzales put up a replacement Pride flag at his home, vandals struck again after already stealing one in early June.

“It’s my property, and I don’t know what triggers people, why a flag triggers people,” said Gonzales, who’s lived at his Albuquerque home since 1998.

Gonzales said, for the last 10 years he’s been showing his support for the LGBTQ community with a Pride flag during the month of June.

“I have never had any problems, and our neighbors, we all get along with, and it’s pretty shocking,” said Gonzales.

After putting up a Pride flag outside his home in early June, Gonzales woke up to it missing.

“I think somebody walked by during the morning and took it.”

After expressing his frustrations, Gonzales said he found support from a few neighbors.

“My neighbor is really supportive, and she bought us all Pride flags,” said Gonzales. “When the Pride flag got stolen the first time, I put up both the American flag and the Pride flag, and our neighbors also put up a Pride flag because when one goes down, more need to go up,” said neighbor, Kristín Hansen.

It wasn’t long before vandals returned to the neighborhood. This time, they targeted both Gonzales and Hansen, stealing their Pride flags. Adding fuel to the fire, the vandals left a hateful message on Gonzales’ doorstep scrawled with racial and homophobic slurs.

“It hit me pretty hard because it’s really hateful because it’s just a flag. I don’t know why people get so upset about a flag.”

Both Gonzales and Hansen are calling the act a hate crime but said it won’t deter them from putting up more Pride flags in the future. Gonzales has filed a police report and said he will be reinforcing security measures at his home to prevent similar incidents in the future.